Dist. 203, 204 foundations collecting donations to help families

The Naperville Education Foundation in Naperville Unit District 203 and Indian Prairie Educational Foundation in Indian Prairie Unit District 204 have established new funds to provide immediate assistance to students and families in need during the school shutdown.

The Kid Booster Crisis Fund of the Naperville Education Foundation will help students and families affected by COVID-19 with issues such as housing, transportation and meals for weekends and evenings. To donate, visit www.nef203.org/donate or mail a check payable to NEF to NEF, 203 W. Hillside, Naperville, IL 60540.

The Kid Essentials Fund of the Indian Prairie Educational Foundation is accepting donations to provide meal assistance, transportation, housing and essential items to students and families in need. To donate, visit https://www.ipef204.org/, click "donate" in the top right corner, and enter "Kid Essentials Fund" in the comment box.