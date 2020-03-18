Cabonargi concedes Cook court clerk race to Martinez

Cook County circuit court clerk candidate Michael Cabonargi on Wednesday conceded the Democratic primary nomination to state Sen. Iris Martinez.

"The voters have spoken, and I called and spoke with Iris Martinez to extend my congratulations on her victory and wish her the very best," Cabonargi said in a Facebook post.

The announcement came even though not all the votes have been reported.

Martinez, of Chicago, topped a four-person field to win the nomination. Cabonargi finished second. Martinez will face Republican Barbara Bellar of Burr Ridge in November.

Democratic incumbent Dorothy Brown didn't seek reelection.