Cabonargi concedes Cook court clerk race to Martinez
Updated 3/18/2020 4:29 PM
Cook County circuit court clerk candidate Michael Cabonargi on Wednesday conceded the Democratic primary nomination to state Sen. Iris Martinez.
"The voters have spoken, and I called and spoke with Iris Martinez to extend my congratulations on her victory and wish her the very best," Cabonargi said in a Facebook post.
The announcement came even though not all the votes have been reported.
Martinez, of Chicago, topped a four-person field to win the nomination. Cabonargi finished second. Martinez will face Republican Barbara Bellar of Burr Ridge in November.
Democratic incumbent Dorothy Brown didn't seek reelection.
