Arlington Heights senior living center says a staffer has COVID-19 virus

One staff member of the Church Creek senior living center in Arlington Heights has been reported to have the COVID-19 coronavirus, but no residents have, the center said Wednesday. Daily Herald file photo, 2006

One staff member at the Church Creek senior living center in Arlington Heights has contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus, the center said Wednesday.

The center sent a letter to residents, their families and staffers telling them of the news it said was reported to them Tuesday by local health officials. It said the staff member worked only in the memory care section of the community.

"The individual is currently in quarantine and receiving appropriate medical care," the letter said.

"We are monitoring the situation closely and, at this point, we are not aware of any other resident or team member testing positive," the letter said.

The letter said the center would work with Cook County health officials "to ensure all residents and team members have the appropriate and necessary medical support." It said the staff is prepared and trained for infection prevention, "and we have detailed plans in place to safeguard other residents in Church Creek."

All nonessential visitors are barred from entering Church Creek, and staff members and essential visitors all are being asked to use only the front main entrance. The essential visitors include health care providers and caregivers, home care and hospice agency staffers, immediate relatives or friends only at critical times such as during a resident's severe illness, and vendors needed urgently.

And even essential visitors who are experiencing flu-like symptoms or have traveled in the last two week to places hard hit by the coronavirus are being asked not to visit the center.

All staff members and essential visitors are getting their temperatures taken and being asked to wash their hands before entering the center.