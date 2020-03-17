Woodstock mayor Sager captures Democratic primary in 63rd House

Woodstock Mayor Brian Sager won by a resounding margin over Peter Janko in the Democratic primary race in the 63rd District state house race Tuesday night.

With all precincts reporting, Sager earned the right to face Republican incumbent Steven Reick in the general election.

Sager tallied 3,337 votes to Janko's 1,873, according to unofficial results.

Sager is in his fourth term as Woodstock mayor. He began holding office there in 1989, when he began as a city council member.

In addition to serving as mayor, Sager serves on the RTA board, representing McHenry County.

Sager said he intends to address financial issues that affect municipalities, such as unfunded mandates and pensions.

Since Sager's mayoral term ends in 2021, Woodstock will be left without an elected mayor until after the 2021 election.

Janko, a small-business owner from Marengo, had a platform that included a promise not to hold closed-door meetings with lobbyists.

Janko, the Democratic State Central Committeeman representing the 14th Congressional District, positioned himself as someone who would fight for working families and would not be in the pockets of special interests.

A war refugee from Germany who came to the United States at age 4, Janko said he grew up as a teenager involved in the civil rights movement and as an environmental advocate.