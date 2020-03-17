What you need to know to vote today (even given the coronavirus)

Among new recommendations this Election Day: Check that your polling place hasn't changed, use hand sanitizer and bring your own pen. daily herald file photo, 2015

Tuesday is the last chance to cast a ballot in Illinois' primary election, where voters will choose which candidates will represent their party in presidential, congressional, state legislative and judicial races in November.

A number of local ballot initiatives also will be decided by voters.

Polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here's what you need to know to vote. Be sure to check dailyherald.com for election results after polls close.

What's on the ballot?

Unlike general elections, the primary ballot is based on your political affiliation. Voters can choose a Republican, Democrat or independent ballot. The independent ballot will have only any ballot initiatives up for a vote today in your area. To learn what is on the ballot, you can check online. Suburban Cook County ballots are available at cookcountyclerk.com, in DuPage County at dupageco.org, in Kane County at kanecountyclerk.org, in Lake County at lakecountyil.gov, in McHenry County at mchenrycountyil.gov and in Will County at thewillcountyclerk.org.

What about coronavirus?

Election officials are wiping down voting machines frequently and making sure hand sanitizer is available. Lake County Clerk Robin O'Connor urged voters to bring their own black or blue pens to fill out ballots.

Has my polling place changed?

Yes, in some cases, as voting officials move polls out of senior living locations. For example, nearly 100 polling places in suburban Cook County have been moved. Check with your county clerk before you go to vote.

Can I still register?

Yes. Any U.S. citizen who has lived at his or her current address for more than 30 days and is at least 18 can register on Election Day at his or her home precinct. Use the county clerk's website to find your precinct. New voters must bring two forms of identification, which can include a passport, military ID, driver's license, copy of mortgage or deed, Social Security card, Illinois Firearm Owners Identification card or a school, college or work ID. Voters without proper identification can also cast provisional ballots, but that requires a voter to return within seven days and produce the proper ID requirements.

Where do college students vote?

Depending on where college students have registered to vote, they can cast a ballot at their campus address or their home address. However, they should ensure that changing their address to vote on campus doesn't jeopardize any scholarship residency requirements.

What about voters with disabilities?

A voter who is physically unable to fill out or cast a ballot must swear an oath or show a state-issued "Illinois Person with a Disability Identification Card," according to the state's election law. The voter is then accompanied by two election judges of differing political parties who will assist in filling out the ballot. The voter can also bring someone to fill out the ballot who is not the person's employer, agent of the employer or representative of a union the voter belongs to. The person filling out the voter's ballot must also sign an oath that he or she didn't influence the disabled voter's choice of candidates or party.

What can you bring into the booth to help?

Newspapers are allowed in the booth. Phones, maybe not everywhere. Voters can print out a copy of the Daily Herald's endorsements to bring with them as well.

While there is not a law outlawing phones, county election officials can set their own rules.

Will it be busy?

Who knows? Primary voting is notoriously light, and the coronavirus outbreak could keep even more voters away. Plus, each year more voters choose to cast ballots early and vote by mail. Cook officials said 25% more ballots were cast during early voting this year than in the 2016 primary.

What about electioneering?

No one is allowed to campaign for a candidate or ballot initiative within 100 feet of the entrance to a polling place. On Election Day, any voting problems or improper behavior should be reported to the Illinois attorney general's office via a hotline at (866) 536-3496 or to the U.S. attorney's office at (312) 469-6157.