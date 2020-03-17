Quigley vs. Hanson rematch set in 5th Congressional

Ten-year incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley is easily fending off a challenge from the left by attorney Brian Burns in the 5th Congressional District Democratic primary on Tuesday.

It sets up a likely rematch with Republican Tommy Hanson in the November general election. Hanson is cruising in the GOP primary over Kimball Ladien.

With nearly three-quarters of precincts reporting, Quigley tallied 43,731 votes to 15,162 for Burns, according to unofficial totals.

Hanson had 6,173 votes to 1,181 for Ladien, the unofficial results show.

"These past few years have been difficult for our country and there are tremendous challenges ahead," Quigley said Tuesday night in a statement released by his campaign. "I cannot be more grateful to the voters of the 5th District for choosing me to confront them as a candidate for Congress this November."

Quigley, a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, helped lead the Russia investigation and questioned witnesses during public impeachment inquiry hearings. But Burns argued during the campaign that Congress should have been tougher on President Donald Trump.

Quigley supports Medicare "for all who want it" and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president, while Burns supported Medicare for All and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Hanson, a commercial real estate broker and ardent Trump supporter, is making his third run for the 5th District seat after losing to Quigley two years ago and in the GOP primary in 2009.

The four Chicago residents ran to represent a district that is centered on the city's North Side but stretches to suburbs including Rosemont, Des Plaines, Elk Grove Village, Bensenville, Elmhurst, Oak Brook and Oakbrook Terrace.