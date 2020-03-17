 

Portable hand-washing stations put in popular Geneva shopping district

  • The Geneva Chamber of Commerce has installed two public hand-washing stations on South Third Street in an effort to help combat the spread of the coronavirus, while people conduct business.

      The Geneva Chamber of Commerce has installed two public hand-washing stations on South Third Street in an effort to help combat the spread of the coronavirus, while people conduct business. Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 3/17/2020 2:36 PM

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce has put two portable hand-washing stations on South Third Street, the city's well-known shopping and restaurant boulevard.

The stations will stay up for at least two weeks.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

One is located near Campbell Street, the other near Fulton Street.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 