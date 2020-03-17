Portable hand-washing stations put in popular Geneva shopping district
Updated 3/17/2020 2:36 PM
The Geneva Chamber of Commerce has put two portable hand-washing stations on South Third Street, the city's well-known shopping and restaurant boulevard.
The stations will stay up for at least two weeks.
One is located near Campbell Street, the other near Fulton Street.
