Polls at 40 suburban Cook County precincts to stay open late

Polling places at 40 suburban Cook County precincts will stay open an extra hour as a result of a court order after late openings or other problems, Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough said.

Polls will stay open until 8 p.m. at these precincts:

Barrington 2, Barrington Village Hall

Barrington 10, Willow Creek Community Church

Berwyn 2, Moose Lodge

Berwyn 3, Pershing School

Bremen 40, Country Club Hills City Hall

Elk Grove 14, Clearbrook

Elk Grove 28, Clearbrook

Elk Grove 40, Clearbrook

Leyden 18, East Leyden High School

Lyons 31, Village of Indian Head Park

Lyons 39, First Congregation Church of Western Springs

Lyons 43, St. John Lutheran School

Lyons 69, St. James Church

Lyons 70, Willow Hill Apartments

Maine 47, Arndt Park Fieldhouse

Maine 50, Public Works Service Center

New Trier 12, Winnetka Presbyterian Church

New Trier 19, Winnetka Presbyterian Church

New Trier 41, Winnetka Presbyterian Church

Niles 1, White Eagle Banquets

Niles 12, Oliver McCracken

Orland 68, Century Junior High School

Palos 1, Nativity BVM Ukranian Catholic Church

Proviso 45, Irving School

Proviso 86, Roosevelt School

Schaumburg 40, Aldrin School

Schaumburg 57, Adlai Stevenson School

Stickney , Stickney Township North Clinic

Stickney 17, Stickney Township North Clinic

Stickney 20, Louis S Viverito Senior Center

Thornton 7, Lansing Police Department

Thornton 14, American Legion Post 330

Thornton 31, A Reliable Auto Parts

Wheeling 6, Living Christ Lutheran Church

Worth 30, Harnew School

Worth 44, Harnew School

Worth 63, Harnew School

Worth 92, Hannum School

Worth 94, Hannum School

For other election information, suburban voters should visit cookcountyclerk.com/ElectionUpdates.