Polls at 40 suburban Cook County precincts to stay open late
Polling places at 40 suburban Cook County precincts will stay open an extra hour as a result of a court order after late openings or other problems, Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough said.
Polls will stay open until 8 p.m. at these precincts:
Barrington 2, Barrington Village Hall
Barrington 10, Willow Creek Community Church
Berwyn 2, Moose Lodge
Berwyn 3, Pershing School
Bremen 40, Country Club Hills City Hall
Elk Grove 14, Clearbrook
Elk Grove 28, Clearbrook
Elk Grove 40, Clearbrook
Leyden 18, East Leyden High School
Lyons 31, Village of Indian Head Park
Lyons 39, First Congregation Church of Western Springs
Lyons 43, St. John Lutheran School
Lyons 69, St. James Church
Lyons 70, Willow Hill Apartments
Maine 47, Arndt Park Fieldhouse
Maine 50, Public Works Service Center
New Trier 12, Winnetka Presbyterian Church
New Trier 19, Winnetka Presbyterian Church
New Trier 41, Winnetka Presbyterian Church
Niles 1, White Eagle Banquets
Niles 12, Oliver McCracken
Orland 68, Century Junior High School
Palos 1, Nativity BVM Ukranian Catholic Church
Proviso 45, Irving School
Proviso 86, Roosevelt School
Schaumburg 40, Aldrin School
Schaumburg 57, Adlai Stevenson School
Stickney , Stickney Township North Clinic
Stickney 17, Stickney Township North Clinic
Stickney 20, Louis S Viverito Senior Center
Thornton 7, Lansing Police Department
Thornton 14, American Legion Post 330
Thornton 31, A Reliable Auto Parts
Wheeling 6, Living Christ Lutheran Church
Worth 30, Harnew School
Worth 44, Harnew School
Worth 63, Harnew School
Worth 92, Hannum School
Worth 94, Hannum School
For other election information, suburban voters should visit cookcountyclerk.com/ElectionUpdates.