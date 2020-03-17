'Joe is just a better fit': Why the suburbs supported Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill, speaks last week to members of the press at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. Associated Press/March 10, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden flattened rival Sen. Bernie Sanders in Tuesday's Illinois primary, and much of his strength came from the suburbs, early results show.

Biden was pulling at least 57 percent of the vote in each of the suburban counties, buoyed by endorsements from top Democrats across the state.

In Cook County, with 95 percent of precincts counted, Biden surged with 63% while Sanders grabbed 33% in preliminary tallies. Other votes went to candidates who've left the race but still appeared on Illinois ballots.

Former Buffalo Grove Mayor Elliott Hartstein had predicted Biden would do well and added, "his important commitment the other night to pick a women vice president can only boost that support."

Hartstein once supported South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg but gravitated to Biden as a moderate and consensus-builder.

In Lake County, 63% of voters backed Biden as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee compared to 35% for the Vermont senator, with 13% of precincts counted.

"Lake County Democratic voters are looking for some stability in their government after three years of Donald Trump," state Sen. Melinda Bush of Grayslake said.

Biden was endorsed by Illinois Democratic establishment figures like Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin of Springfield and Tammy Duckworth of Hoffman Estates, along with a majority of the congressional delegation.

Statewide, Biden had 59% of the vote compared to Sanders' 36%.

In 2016, Sanders received 47% of the vote in Illinois while Hillary Clinton captured 51%. Illinois has 155 Democratic delegates in play.

With 96% of precincts reporting, Biden carried Kane County with 58% and Sanders garnered 36%.

Kane County Democratic Party Chairman Mark Guethle, a union official, stumped for Biden in Iowa and said the Pennsylvania native's "working-class roots" appealed to residents.

"Joe is just a better fit in Kane County," Guethle said.

In DuPage County, Biden was at 62% compared to Sanders' 34%, although results reflected just 51 percent of precincts.

Wheaton resident Dan Bailey, a Sanders volunteer, said his candidate "was going up against the political, economic and media establishment. His reforms, which I believe are necessary, would take money and power away from that establishment. So they got together to stop Bernie."

With nearly all precincts reporting, Will County voters gave Biden 60% and Sanders' 35%; in McHenry County, however, Sanders won 40% compared to Biden with 57%.

Republican Kirk Dillard of Hinsdale, a former state senator and former gubernatorial candidate, said, "Sanders has quickly lost momentum recently as prominent Democrats galvanized around Biden. The former vice president is helped greatly in Illinois since he was President (Barack) Obama's running mate."

Obama rose through Illinois politics as a state senator and U.S. senator before becoming president.

Concerns over the coronavirus, COVID-19, and state edicts about not gathering in groups of 25 or more might have discouraged some voters.

"Lower turnout usually favors the endorsed party candidates," political veteran and former state Sen. Bill Morris of Grayslake said.

Other key figures jumping on the Biden bandwagon were U.S. Reps. Sean Casten of Downers Grove, Bill Foster of Naperville, Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg, Mike Quigley of Chicago, Brad Schneider of Deerfield and Robin Kelly of Matteson.

Sanders, however, had staunch supporters from his 2016 run and got backing from U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia.