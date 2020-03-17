Ives jumping ahead of Kinzler for chance to face Casten in 6th Congressional Dist.

Jeanne Ives has an early lead over Gordon "Jay" Kinzler in early unofficial election results from Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties in the 6th U.S. Congressional District, represented by Democrat Sean Casten.

Republican voters are favoring three-time state Rep. Jeanne Ives as their candidate to square off against Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Casten and seek to regain the 6th Congressional District seat.

Ives so far has 7,297 votes for roughly 68% of the total, while opponent Gordon "Jay" Kinzler has 3,467 votes for about 32% of the total, according to early unofficial vote totals with roughly 10% of 640 precincts reporting in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties.

Ives, 55, of Wheaton, could be on her way to prevailing over Kinzler to become the GOP nominee for Congress in a district that is being represented by a Democrat for the first time since 1972.

Her lead comes two years after she came up short against then-Gov. Bruce Rauner in a Republican primary, when she was seeking to become the state's top government executive.

Kinzler, a 61-year-old surgeon of Glen Ellyn and a colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, could be on his way to falling short in his third election in a row. He has served as a member and president of the Glen Ellyn park board, but lost a primary bid in the 6th Congressional District in 2016 and a run for state representative in the 46th District in 2018.

If Ives' lead holds, she will advance to the Nov. 3 general election to face Casten.

Casten's campaign on Tuesday night said he looks forward to his reelection bid in the general election "as an opportunity to continue his fight for climate change, providing affordable health care, and serving his constituents."

Ives, a West Point graduate and Army veteran, framed much of her primary campaign against Casten, who she said is focused on "things that matter to coastal elites, not to the people of the Illinois 6th District." Ives said she wants to focus on standing up for freedom against an excess of government control and on reigning in taxes and balancing budgets.

"I understand what it takes, after being in the crucible of some of the biggest political fights in the state of Illinois, and understand how policy is made," Ives said during the campaign. "I understand it takes a courageous voice to stand up for people regardless of party, and I have a proven record of standing up to my own political leaders when the policy wasn't right for my constituents."

The wide-ranging 6th District makes an arc in the shape of a C from Hinsdale and Naperville through Elgin to just beyond Long Grove and the Barrington area. It includes parts of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties.