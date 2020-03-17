Foster turns back challenge from Left; Laib leads in GOP primary

Four-term lawmaker U.S. Rep. Bill Foster of Naperville won a clear victory Tuesday, turning back a challenge from progressive Will County Board member Rachel Ventura in the Democratic primary in the 11th Congressional District.

Unofficial vote totals with 70% of 468 precincts reporting showed Foster with 42,587 votes to Ventura's 30,042 votes.

"I am extremely honored to have won the Democratic nomination for the 11th District," Foster said on Twitter. "I promise to continue my work improving our healthcare system, fighting for working families, and standing up for science in the Trump era."

In the Republican primary, Will County Sheriff's Sgt. Rick Laib of Joliet appeared to have won the party nomination of Krishna Bansal, a Naperville Planning and Zoning commissioner.

Unofficial totals show Laib garnered 11,609 votes to Bansal's 9,784 votes.

During the Democratic campaign, Foster and Ventura differed on several issues, including the Green New Deal and other environmental issues, the wealth gap and taxing the rich, and Medicare for All.

Foster, 64, a former particle physicist from Naperville,

had received endorsements from several establishment Democrats including Sen. Dick Durbin of Springfield and progressive U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Evanston.

He argued the Green New Deal is not achievable due to lack of Republican co-sponsors.

Ventura, 38, a mathematician and lifelong environmentalist from Joliet, said several environmental groups have met with Foster on the Green New Deal -- a nonbinding congressional resolution outlining a plan for tackling climate change -- and criticized him for refusing to sign it.

The nonbinding congressional resolution -- introduced by two Democrats -- outlines a plan for tackling climate change. Its goals are to wean the United States from fossil fuels, curb greenhouse gas emissions and create new jobs in clean-energy industries.

Foster said he favors strengthening the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid expansion -- the latter requiring raising taxes on the wealthy -- and lowering the eligibility threshold for Medicare to below 65 years old and allowing people to buy in.