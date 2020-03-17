Ela Library polling place in Lake County staying open until 7:55 p.m.

The polling place at the Ela Area Public Library in Lake Zurich is set to remain open until 7:55 p.m. because of delays in opening to voters this morning, authorities said.

Polls at the library, 275 Mohawk Trail, did not open until 6:55 a.m. because of a shortage of election judges and issues with physical site setup, Lake County Clerk Robin O'Connor said Tuesday afternoon. The Ela library polling place is the only voting site in Lake County to open after 6 a.m. and the only one staying open past 7 p.m.

"We rallied together and found more judges," O'Connor said. "It is a testimony to Lake County teamwork. Our judges are amazing. They're such a dedicated group of individuals."

A court order is allowing the polling place to stay open past the usual end of voting, O'Connor said. The polls will stay open one minute past 7 p.m. for every minute of the delay in opening. Voters in Ela precincts 090, 092, 093 and 096 can cast their ballots at this location.

Countywide, roughly 900 judges are working at polling places for Tuesday's primary election, O'Connor said. But roughly 450 others who were expected to serve as judges canceled their shifts amid concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus.