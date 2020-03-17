Early returns show Foxx turning back Conway challenge for state's attorney

Patrick O'Brien, left, and Christopher Pfannkuche, right, are Republican candidates for Cook County State's Attorney

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx has taken an early lead in Democrat primary for Cook County state's attorney. Associated Press

Voters on Tuesday weighed in on whether to award a second term to incumbent Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, whose handling of the high-profile case involving former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollet dogged her for more than a year. So far, early returns suggest her controversial decisions regarding the case haven't diminished her support from voters.

Early returns show Foxx with 132,847 cotes. Fellow Democrat Bill Conway, who waged a heavily funded media campaign, has 105,220 votes.

Former assistant U.S. Attorney Donna More has 46,129 and former Chicago alderman Bob Fioretti has 16,359.

On the Republican side, former Cook County judge Patrick O'Brien has 26,917 votes. Fellow Republican, former prosecutor Christopher Pfannkuche has 9,747 votes.

The Smollett controversy arose after Foxx dismissed with little explanation the disorderly conduct charges against Smollett, 37, who Chicago police say staged an attack on himself and lied about it to authorities.

Foxx's Democrat and Republican opponents criticized her handling of the case, charging favoritism and claiming Smollett received special treatment based on his political connections and celebrity.

While she defended her decision to drop charges, Foxx acknowledged that her office should have been more transparent about how it handled the case. Responding to the widespread criticism, a judge ordered special prosecutor Dan Webb, a former U.S. Attorney, to investigate.

Violent crime, the proliferation of illegal weapons and criminal justice reform -- including bail reform and incarceration alternatives -- dominated the campaign which saw the Democrat candidates raise a little more than $16 million combined as of early March, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections.

The lion's share, more than $11.4 million went to Conway, with his father William Conway r., co-founder of the investment group The Carlyle Group, contributing $10.5 million to his son's campaign. Foxx raised $3.4 million as of early March, according to Board of Elections filings. The two Republican candidates combined raised just under $180,000 according to the Board of Elections.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.