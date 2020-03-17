Democrats choose Tepe in Kane County District 22

Vern Tepe won the Democratic primary race for Kane County Board District 22, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.

Tepe had 1,083 votes while Randy Hopp had 789 votes, with all precincts reporting. The tally includes early votes and some votes by mail.

Tepe, 78, of Elgin, works in computer consulting and property investment. He will face Republican incumbent Doug Scheflow in the November election.

Tepe said he wants the county to expand services for seniors, improve access to mental health services, push for the use of renewable energy and curb the depletion of water aquifers.