Charges filed against man who shot Round Lake Beach cop

A Round Lake Beach man faces felony charges for shooting a village police officer in the leg Sunday, the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force said in a news release.

Alan D. Quintana-Cruz, 23, of the 100 block of Golfview Drive, has been charged with aggravated battery and disarming a police officer, according to the release issued Tuesday.

Quintana-Cruz had an active failure to appear arrest warrant for battery at the time of the shooting. He was arrested on the warrant and is in custody.

Quintana-Cruz was ordered held on a $2 million bond at a hearing Tuesday, Lake County State's Attorney's Office spokesman Lee Filas said.

The Round Lake Beach police officer was shot just after 1 p.m. while responding to reports of a domestic battery at a house in the 100 block of Golfview Drive, authorities said. Officers arrived to find two adult relatives fighting outside, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

The first officer to arrive was attempting to contain the situation when one of the men got into a physical altercation with the officer and attempted to grab his holstered firearm. During the struggle, the man was able to fire the gun while it remained in its holster, hitting the officer in the lower leg. The officer was listed in stable condition Sunday.

The man was quickly taken under control, authorities said.

Following protocol, the Round Lake Beach Police Department contacted the major crime task force to conduct an independent investigation, which is ongoing.

Filas said Quintana-Cruz will be back in court for a preliminary hearing April 16.