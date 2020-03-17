Barrington District 220 borrowing request getting commanding 'yes' vote

Early vote totals are favorable for Barrington Area Unit District 220's request to borrow $147 million for building projects, including safety and security upgrades at all its schools.

Unofficial results from Tuesday's election show 3,624 in favor and 2,232 opposed.

With District 220 expecting to pay off some debt in 2021, the owner of a home valued at $500,000 would receive a decrease of about $75 a year, compared with the 2019 property tax bill if the ballot measure passes.

However, if voters reject the request, the same homeowner would see a reduction of about $468.

Officials said the $147 million would pay for basic projects, including upgrades to school safety and security, plumbing, electrical, roofing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

Tuesday's ballot proposition came almost a year after voters rejected the district's request to borrow $185 million for facility upgrades. That proposal would have added about $100 to the annual property tax bill for the owner of a $500,000 house.

Backers from a residents' group called Yes for Barrington 220's Future, said the timing was right to support the new request. They cited historically low interest rates in pushing for passage of the referendum question.

However, opponents including Barrington resident Willard "Bill" Bishop questioned the district's request. He said that after extensive study, he concluded too little annual spending on building maintenance led to the $147 million proposal.

Bishop also said the proposed projects didn't include better technology and other upgrades that would align with Blueprint 220, the district's long-term strategy on school renovations designed to meet future education needs. He said rejection would serve as a call for the school board to budget more for maintenance and direct future referendum money to upgrades needed to support modern teaching methods.

District 220 officials say that in addition to basic improvements, the referendum would fund construction of a physical education and wellness center at Barrington High School, additional classrooms at the district's two middle schools, and new classroom space at all elementary buildings for science, technology, engineering and mathematics classes, and for students with special needs.

Other support for the borrowing request came from the Barrington Education Association and Barrington School Employees Organization.

District 220 serves all or part of Barrington, Barrington Hills, Carpentersville, Deer Park, Fox River Grove, Hoffman Estates, Inverness, Lake Barrington, North Barrington, Port Barrington, South Barrington and Tower Lakes. It educates about 9,000 students in prekindergarten through high school.