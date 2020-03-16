Video gambling operations also on hold throughout state

The Illinois Gaming Board on Monday ordered the temporary suspension of all video gambling operations at establishments throughout the state for the next two weeks.

The ban is effective at 9 p.m. Monday, and runs through March 30, officials said.

The suspension of some 35,000 video terminals statewide is concurrent with the mandatory two-week closure of bars and restaurants, announced Sunday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in response to COVID-19. The touch-screen gambling machines are in some 7,300 bars, restaurants, truck stops, veterans meeting halls and fraternal organizations throughout Illinois.

The gaming board's announcement comes after its directive Friday to close all 10 casinos in the state for that same time period, starting Monday.

"The public health of patrons, video gaming industry employees, Gaming Board staff, and all others is of paramount importance," the board said in its latest announcement.