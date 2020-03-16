 

United expects to lose $1.5 billion as half of March and April flights canceled

  • United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz, shown in 2016, announced the airline will slash flights as travel restrictions related to COVID-19 tank bookings.

    United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz, shown in 2016, announced the airline will slash flights as travel restrictions related to COVID-19 tank bookings. Associated Press

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 3/16/2020 11:24 AM

United Airlines quashed 50% of its flights for April and May, as fallout from the growing number of coronavirus cases continues.

"We also now expect these deep cuts to extend into the summer travel period," United CEO Oscar Munoz and President J. Scott Kirby said in a joint statement Sunday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The move comes as the U.S. sharply restricts travel to international destinations, most recently to countries in Europe and the United Kingdom in addition to bans on visiting China and Iran.

"Even with those cuts, we're expecting load factors to drop into the 20(%) to 30% range -- and that's if things don't get worse," Munoz said.

March is typically the airline's busiest month, but the first two weeks saw passengers drop by more than 1 million, Munoz said. Revenue is expected to slump by $1.5 billion.

American Airlines and Delta, along with smaller carriers, also have reduced schedules dramatically.

United executives will see salary cuts of 50% as a result of the crisis, Munoz noted.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
The Latest: Norwegian Air lays off 90% of workers
Related Article
The Latest: Norwegian Air lays off 90% of workers
 
Corporate debt loads a rising risk as virus hits economy
Related Article
Corporate debt loads a rising risk as virus hits economy
 
To fly or not? What coronavirus-related travel waivers airlines are offering
Related Article
To fly or not? What coronavirus-related travel waivers airlines are offering
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 