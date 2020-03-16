Pritzker endorses Biden for president

After weeks of holding back, Gov. J.B. Pritzker endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee for president.

"As our nation faces some of the biggest challenges of our time, I know Vice President Joe Biden is the right candidate to beat Donald Trump and lead us into a new era," Pritzker said in a statement Monday.

The move comes a day before Illinois' primary where Biden faces Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and as the state grapples with mounting cases of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

"It's time to unite as Democrats to restore respect to our nation's highest office. Joe will stand on the side of working families and serve as a partner to us in Illinois as we work to create good paying jobs, expand health care and invest in education," Pritzker said.

Pritzker had said before he wouldn't endorse in the primary but punitively long lines at O'Hare International Airport as travelers from Europe underwent enhanced COVID-19 screening Saturday might have been a tipping point.

On Saturday, the governor castigated Republican President Donald Trump in a Twitter post for the dysfunction.

"We need a steady hand and a president who is ready to move our nation past the divisiveness and vitriol that have become the norm in 2020," Pritzker said Monday.

The decision gives Biden needed clout and a potential donor with a massive war chest as Pritzker is one of the Hyatt hotel chain's heirs.

The majority of Illinois congressional delegation and state lawmakers have endorsed Biden.