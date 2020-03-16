DuPage Water Commission says tap water is safe to drink

The DuPage Water Commission is reminding customers that tap water is safe to use and drink during the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials with the agency, which provides Lake Michigan water to 28 DuPage County municipalities and agencies, also said in a statement that contingency plans are in place to ensure continuity of operation during the pandemic.

"All customers will see their water continue to be available," the statement reads. "No disruptions are expected due to the spread of the coronavirus."

The commission routinely removes and inactivates or kills viruses through its treatment processes, officials said.

"I am concerned about the number of residents purchasing bottle water because of fears related to the current pandemic and want to reassure them that tap water is safe to drink," Commission Chairman Jim Zay said in the statement.

The agency has a process that follows established EPA regulations with treatment requirements for public water systems that prevent waterborne pathogens and viruses, including the coronavirus, officials said. The treatments include filtration (performed at Chicago's Jardine Water Purification Plant) and disinfectants (performed at both the Jardine Plant and the commission pumping station) to remove or kill pathogens and viruses.

Officials said chlorine that is used as the disinfectant is extremely effective at killing viruses.

The commission also works in partnership with public health agencies and other water agencies and organizations to share the latest information and best practices.

According to the EPA, the COVID-19 virus hasn't been detected in drinking water supplies. And based on the evidence currently held by the organization, officials say, the risk to water supplies is low.