DuPage County postpones court dates at least a month

DuPage County courts are rescheduling dates for civil and criminal cases that were scheduled through April 17, due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19 disease.

Cases will be continued 30 to 60 days from the originally scheduled court date. The circuit court clerk will notify involved parties by mail of the rescheduled dates.

All traffic courts will close.

The main courthouse, at the county complex in Wheaton, will remain open. Certain matters will proceed as originally scheduled, including bail hearings; cases where defendants are in custody; jury trials where defendants are in custody; order of protection cases; DUI summary suspension hearings; juvenile and shelter-care hearings; mental-health hearings; and emergency motions.

All scheduled marriage and civil-union ceremonies are canceled until April 24.

The Safe Harbor Children's Waiting Room is closed until April 20.