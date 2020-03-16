Cuba Township food pantry offering drive-through service

The Cuba Township food pantry, just outside Barrington in unincorporated Lake County, is shifting to drive-through service due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

Volunteers for now will bring supplies to the cars of recipients from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays. Officials said recipients who are not well are encouraged to contact Cuba Township at (847) 381-1924 to make alternative arrangements.

The township office is at 28000 W. Cuba Road. Donations of nonperishable foods, paper products, cleaning supplies and toiletries for residents in need are accepted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in a cart at the front of the building.

Officials said while the food pantry currently is well stocked, they are preparing for the possibility of increased recipients