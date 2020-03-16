Authorities: Geneva man secretly video recorded girl in changing room

Alejandro Galvan-Mendez faces up to five years in prison if convicted of unauthorized video recording of a minor.

A 23-year-old Geneva man has been arrested and charged with video recording a girl without her knowledge while she was in a changing room at a Batavia store.

Alejandro Galvan-Mendez, of the 0-100 block of Ridge Lane, faces two felony counts of unauthorized video recording of a person under 18 and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, in connection with a Feb. 26, incident at a store on the 100 block of South Randall Road in Batavia, according to prosecutors and Kane County court records.

Galvan-Mendez is accused of holding his cellphone over the top of a fitting room wall and recording the victim as she changed. The girl did not consent to being recorded, prosecutors said.

Batavia police investigated and a warrant was issued and signed last week before Galvan-Mendez turned himself into police Thursday. He was released after posting 10% of $5,000 bail, according to prosecutors.

If convicted of the most severe charge of unauthorized recording, Galvan-Mendez faces a sentence ranging from probation to up to five years in prison along with registration as a sex offender.

Galvan-Mendez is free after posting $500 bond and is next due in court March 26.