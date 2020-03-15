'We need to go on lockdown;' Pritzker raises possibility of ban on all public gatherings

Gov. JB Pritzker said on NBC's "Meet the Press" that state officials are discussing a complete lockdown on public gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. JB Pritzker said this morning that state officials are "looking hard" at calling for a complete lockdown of all public gatherings in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Appearing on NBC's "Meet the Press," Pritzker said the discussions stem in part from videos showing large groups of revelers gathering in Chicago bars Saturday to celebrate St. Patrick's Day weekend, despite health officials urging people to avoid crowds and practice social distancing.

"People aren't understanding that, even if you're healthy, even if you're young, that you may be a carrier. And you're going to hand it over to somebody else," Pritzker told host Chuck Todd. "COVID-19 is spreading because even healthy people can be walking around, giving it to other people. So we need to go on lockdown."

Pritzker said he and his staff could make a decision as early as today.

"Nowhere in the United States really has there been a lockdown on bars and restaurants, but it's something that we're seriously looking at," he said.

He also lambasted federal authorities over long lines that developed Saturday night at O'Hare International Airport's customs area as hundreds of travelers returning from Europe were forced to wait in line for hours to undergo screening.

"What should have happened, they should have increased the customs and border patrol numbers and they should have increased the number of CDC personnel on the ground doing those checks," he said. "They did neither of those. So last night as people were flooding into O'Hare Airport, they were stuck in a small area, hundreds and hundreds of people, and that's exactly what you don't want in this pandemic."

Pritzker said the situation could be even worse today, as more flights from Europe are expected to arrive at O'Hare.

After sending a tweet Saturday night stating that the federal government needs to "get its (expletive) together," Pritzker said he received a call from a White House staff member "who yelled at me about the tweet."