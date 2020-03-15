Round Lake Beach police officer shot while breaking up domestic disturbance

A Round Lake Beach police officer was listed in stable condition after being shot in the leg Sunday while responding to reports of a domestic battery, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. when officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Golfview Drive and arrived to find a pair of adult relatives fighting outside, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

The first officer to arrive was attempting to contain the situation when one of the men got into a physical altercation with the officer and attempted to grab his holstered firearm. During the struggle, the man was able to fire the gun while it remained in its holster, hitting the officer in the lower leg.

The man was quickly taken under control and is now in police custody, authorities said. The officer was taken to a hospital in stable condition with what were described as nonlife threatening injuries.

Following protocol, the Round Lake Beach Police Department contacted the major crime task force to conduct an independent investigation, which is ongoing.