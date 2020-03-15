Minor fire leaves Carol Stream apartment uninhabitable
Updated 3/15/2020 8:57 PM
An apartment in Carol Stream has been left uninhabitable and with minor damage after an electrical fire Sunday night, officials said.
First reported just after 7:30 p.m., the Carol Stream Fire Protection District arrived at the 600 block of Willow Wood Drive to find light smoke exiting the building.
Firefighters quickly evacuated all occupants and had the fire under control within 20 minutes with only minor smoke damage occurring inside the apartment. No residents or occupants were injured in the fire.
