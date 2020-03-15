Geneva makes disaster declaration, calls off meetings until end of March

The Geneva City Council late Sunday adopted an ordinance detailing emergency powers of the mayor and made a local disaster declaration amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A news release says the declaration is being made so the city "can make timely decisions -- with associated funding -- in an efficient manner."

City Hall and city services will operate as normal, but residents are encouraged to refrain from entering city buildings unless it is absolutely necessart. Utility bills can be paid online, by mail, or by calling (630) 232-0854.

The city also will waive daily parking fees in the Third Street Commuter Parking Deck and in downton commuter lots until further notice. There will be no refunds for quarterly permits.

All city council and similar meetings have been canceled for the rest of March.