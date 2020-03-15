Chicago History Museum closes indefinitely
Updated 3/15/2020 7:44 PM
The Chicago History Museum closed its doors to the public Sunday to encourage social distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19, officials announced.
The museum will review the decision on a week-by-week basis and reopen when officials feel it is safe and appropriate to do so.
The facility will serve as a polling place on Tuesday, March 17, and honor its commitment to organizations and individuals hoping to host events here.
