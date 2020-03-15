Buffalo Grove Park District cancels programs, closes most facilities

The Buffalo Grove Park District will cancel all programs, and close most facilities, effective Monday, through at least Sunday, March 29.

The facilities that will close include the Alcott Center, Emmerich Park, Raupp Museum and Community Arts Center. The Fitness Center will remain open to members for individual workouts. There will be no classes in the large group exercise room, as well as in the smaller studios. The steam rooms and saunas will be closed. The pool will remain open, but swim lessons and family swim hours are canceled.

The Golf Dome will be open and operate as usual. Any group lessons scheduled to start before March 30 will be postponed.

The Alcott Center will be open on Tuesday as an election polling place. People coming to vote will be the only ones permitted in the building.

For updated information, please visit the Coronavirus Information page on the park district website, under the Information tab. The page can also be found at http://bgparks.org/information/corona.aspx.