Suspect held after teen shot in Elgin

A Chicago man was charged in an aggravated battery among other charges after woman was shot during an attempted robbery in Elgin Friday night, police said.

Authorities responded to Advocate Sherman Hospital at 5:26 p.m. to an 18-year-old woman who was being treated for a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Elgin Police Department.

The preliminary investigation showed Keyshaune Steele, 20, of the 4000 block of West Jackson Boulevard in Chicago approached the woman and an 18-year-old man -- both from Streamwood -- while they were sitting in a parked car in the 200 block of College Street in Elgin, authorities said.

Steele approached the car and attempted to take their personal belongings while armed with a handgun, police said. The woman was shot during the exchange, the release said.

A second shot was fired but didn't wound the male victim. However, he was injuries during an altercation with Steele, the release said.

Police found Steele in the 0-100 block of Austin Avenue in Carpentersville and took him into custody. He was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, vehicular invasion, attempted armed robbery, aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to the release.

He appeared in bond court Saturday and placed on a $500,000 bail, according to the release.