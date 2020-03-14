Coronavirus illness cases rise to 64 in Illinois with 18 new cases, including first downstate

Illinois' coronavirus illness toll has hit 64 as authorities on Saturday confirmed the first cases reported downstate, Governor J.B. Pritzker said on Saturday. Associated Press

The number of Illinois coronavirus cases rose to 64 from 46 as residents with the illness emerged in central and southern regions of the state, officials said Saturday.

The mayor of Chicago, meanwhile, urged political candidates to avoid face-to-face campaigning as part of virus prevention while polling places in some communities were changed from senior housing centers ahead of the primary election Tuesday.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the state health department, said the number of Illinois cases should "increase dramatically" as results come in from private labs.

"It is vitally important that we implement social distancing measures, such as staying home and canceling large events," Ezike said.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker appeared annoyed with St. Patrick's Day party crowds in Chicago.

"If you are young and healthy, listen up: We need you to follow social distancing, too," he said.

But Kyle Thomas, a nurse from Colorado, said he wasn't ready to put his life on hold. He had planned the trip months ago.

"I'm being careful. I've got my hand sanitizer, and I'm washing my hands," Thomas told the Chicago Sun-Times. "So much has already been canceled and we might be overreacting."

The new virus cases include people in Woodford, Cumberland and St. Clair counties.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Just a few days before the election, DuPage County relocated 17 polling places to the county fairgrounds in Wheaton in response to COVID-19.

Besides the presidential primary, voters will be choosing a Republican challenger to U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and fall candidates for U.S. House. Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx is being challenged in a closely watched Democratic primary.

In Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot urged candidates to put "safety over politics" and stop in-person get-out-the-vote efforts during the coronavirus crisis.

"There are plenty of organizing tactics available that don't involve in-person contact such as phone banking, texting out the vote and other virtual communications practices," said Lightfoot, a Democrat, who cast an early ballot Saturday.

Pritzker has ordered the closing of every school in the state until March 30, starting Tuesday.