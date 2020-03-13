Vernon Area Public Library to close

Beginning Saturday, Vernon Area Public Library will be closed until further notice.

There has not been any known exposure involving the library. The decision to close was based on increasing case counts, evidence of low-level community transmission and closing decisions by many schools, businesses and libraries across the country.

Vernon Area has modified its website, vapld.info, to highlight reliable, authoritative information about the pandemic. The retooled page also includes links to library materials and services that any cardholder can access at any time.

The library will promptly update the public about plans to reopen.