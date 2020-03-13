Pritzker: All K-12 schools must close starting Tuesday through March 30

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, along with elected and health officials give their daily update on the COVID-19 coronavirus on Friday. Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has just announced in his daily briefing that all schools, kindergarten through 12th grade, will close Tuesday for two weeks. Both public and private schools are included.

School closings are "the right thing to do to protect our students and teachers," Pritkzer said. "Let me be clear, I understand the gravity of this action and what it means for every community in our state."

He also asked Illinoisans to hunker down. "Please this weekend stay home," Pritzker said. "If you don't have to travel -- don't. This isn't forever ... it's a sacrifice in the short term."

"Building on state guidance issued yesterday to promote social distancing and minimize the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, Governor JB Pritzker announced that the state of Illinois will close all schools from March 17 through March 30 and implement additional economic measures to reduce the burden on Illinois families," a statement from the governor's office says. "As of now, day care centers will remain open and will follow strict health and safety guidance."

State officials also announced 14 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the tally up to 46. Of those cases, one is in Lake County and the remainder are in Chicago and suburban Cook County.

"We can no longer count on the federal government to lead in this unprecedented situation," the governor said earlier.

Earlier in the day, waves of public and parochial schools across the suburbs and throughout the greater Chicago area announced they won't hold classes next week, and likely longer, in an attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

The Chicago and Rockford archdioceses, and Maine Township High School District 207, Northwest Suburban High School District 214, Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211, Barrington Area Unit District 220, among the suburbs' largest public school districts, announced Friday they'll be closed and have canceled classes and activities.

They were joined by their elementary feeder districts and other districts large and small. Many planned to implement e-learning days starting next week for the foreseeable future. Tuesday is already a scheduled off-day for some students because of Election Day.

McHenry County College and Harper College also said they won't hold classes.

The Archdiocese of Chicago characterized its closure of the Catholic schools it operates in Cook and Lake counties as "temporary," rather than committing to a particular amount of time. But officials noted that Catholic schools within their boundaries that they don't operate -- such as those sponsored by particular religious orders -- will make their own decisions individually about closings.

Archdiocese officials also noted the Office of Catholic Schools and other leaders are coordinating extended support to families and students most in need, while academic work will be expected to be completed through electronic or alternative learning.

District 214 Superintendent David Schuler said he made the decision to cancel classes "out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with medical professionals and area school district leaders." Monday will be an Institute Day for all staff, followed by the use of the district's four emergency days Tuesday through Friday, when all six high schools will be closed.

Schuler said he anticipates school reopening after spring break on Monday, March 30, but students were told Friday to bring all materials home with them that they may need to complete e-learning coursework in the event the district can't later hold face-to-face class instruction.

Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 Superintendent Dan Cates outlined his district's plans for e-learning in a letter to parents and students Friday.

"With e-learning days, we are making every effort to deliver quality learning experiences and maintain the connection and care that our educators and staff members provide our students," Cates wrote. "E-learning will provide opportunities for students to remain engaged in their learning and with our staff members during a challenging period that could extend beyond a couple of days."

In District 220, officials said school would be in session "virtually" Monday through Thursday with distance learning.

Some school officials noted Gov. J.B. Pritzker's directive to limit social contact and refrain from events with more than 1,000 people. Schuler added that Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights has treated patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

But Schuler, referencing Pritzker's Thursday news conference, said stretching that spread out over a longer period of time will allow medical providers time they need to address each patient instead of being swamped with a flurry of cases at the same time.

District 214 on Thursday already announced the cancellation of co-curricular activities, field trips and tours.

Other districts that had announced closures beginning at some point next week include:

• Carmel Catholic High School

• Grant High School in Fox Lake

• McHenry County College

• Palatine Township Elementary District 15

• Wheeling Township District 21

• Benjamin School District 25

• River Trails District 26 in Mount Prospect

• Emmons Elementary District 33

• West Chicago Elementary District 33

• Antioch Elementary District 34

• Glenbard High School District 87

• Glen Ellyn Elementary District 41

• Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54

• Downers Grove School District 58

• Hawthorn Elementary District 73 • Fremont Elementary District 79

• Glen Ellyn School District 89

• Lake Zurich Unit District 95

• Downers Grove High School District 99

• Lincolnshire-Prairieview Elementary District 103

• Round Lake Unit District 116

• Antioch-Lake Villa High School District 117

• Wauconda Unit District 118

• Mundelein High School District 120

• East Aurora Unit District 131

• Community Unit School District 200

• Naperville School District 203

• Indian Prairie School District 204

• Burlington Central District 301

• St. Charles Unit District 303