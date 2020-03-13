Libertyville senior events suspended
Updated 3/13/2020 3:58 PM
Effective Monday, March 15, all activities, programs and trips hosted by the Libertyville Senior Center have been suspended until further notice.
The senior center operates within the Libertyville Civic Center, 135 W. Church St.
The Civic Center at time will remain open for rental events. Visit https://www.libciviccenter.org/, call (847)-918-8880 or email Libciviccenter@sbcglobalnet.
