Lake County Sheriff cancels programs
Updated 3/13/2020 2:26 PM
The Lake County Sheriff's Office is suspending participation at all nonessential external community events until further notice.
These events consist of, but are not limited to: 2020 Spring Citizens Police Academy; sheriff's senior advocacy meetings; countywide senior events; youth mentoring programs; character education programs; community coalition meetings; career rairs; drug takeback events; Special Olympic fundraising events; programming within the Lake County jail. "I am canceling these nonessential events, as I want to do our part to reduce the potential spreading of COVID-19 to the community and our internal staff," said Sheriff John Idleburg.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.