Lake County Sheriff cancels programs

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is suspending participation at all nonessential external community events until further notice.

These events consist of, but are not limited to: 2020 Spring Citizens Police Academy; sheriff's senior advocacy meetings; countywide senior events; youth mentoring programs; character education programs; community coalition meetings; career rairs; drug takeback events; Special Olympic fundraising events; programming within the Lake County jail. "I am canceling these nonessential events, as I want to do our part to reduce the potential spreading of COVID-19 to the community and our internal staff," said Sheriff John Idleburg.