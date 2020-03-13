Kane County closes branch courts until March 27

Kane County Chief Judge Clint Hull has ordered the Kane County Branch Courts in Aurora, Elgin and St. Charles be closed from Monday, March 16, through March 27, based on recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as from state and local public health officials.

The Kane County Judicial Center and the Kane County Courthouse will remain open and continue to hear their regularly scheduled cases.

The Kane County Circuit Court Clerk's Office will mail notice of any continuances to all defendants at their last known mailing address.

Questions about future court dates should be directed to the Kane County Circuit Court Clerk (630) 232-3413 or circuitclerk@co.kane.il.us.