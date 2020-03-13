Hawthorn Woods man faces DUI charge after rollover crash
Updated 3/13/2020 11:34 AM
A 62-year-old Hawthorn Woods man was charged with DUI Thursday after being pulled from a rollover crash.
Scott Gibbert, 62, of the 0-100 block of Acorn Drive was heading south on Acorn Drive near Old McHenry Road about 10:30 p.m. when he struck a parked vehicle on the side of the road and rolled his Jeep, police said.
The owner of the parked vehicle heard the crash, came out of a nearby home and was able to free Gibbert through the roof of the Jeep, police said.
Gibbert was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington with minor injuries.
He was charged with DUI and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident with a court date of April 15.
