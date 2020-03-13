Dates set for annual Barrington Art Festival

Amdur Productions has announced the Barrington Art Festival is set for Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24.

In its 11th year, the free family-friendly festival will feature work from 130 juried artists, food from local vendors, music, entertainment and a new live interactive art competition called "Battle of the Brushes."

The Memorial Day weekend festival will be open both days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit amdurproductions.com.