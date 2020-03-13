Dates set for annual Barrington Art Festival
Updated 3/13/2020 5:10 PM
Amdur Productions has announced the Barrington Art Festival is set for Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24.
In its 11th year, the free family-friendly festival will feature work from 130 juried artists, food from local vendors, music, entertainment and a new live interactive art competition called "Battle of the Brushes."
The Memorial Day weekend festival will be open both days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit amdurproductions.com.
