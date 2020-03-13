Cook County shifts polling places due to COVID-19 concerns

Some Northwest suburban polling places for about 1,000 registered voters in Tuesday's election have been moved from senior complexes to address health concerns from COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Cook County clerk's office.

In addition, clerk's office spokesman James Scalzitti said there will be extended early voting hours. Voters may cast their ballots at selected polling places from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday through Monday.

Voters who typically would visit the Asbury Court seniors complex in Des Plaines on Tuesday instead will need to go to the RecPlex at 420 W. Dempster St. in Mount Prospect, according to the clerk's office.

Many voters now must visit the Cook County courthouse on Euclid Avenue in Rolling Meadows instead of their usual polling places. According to the clerk, those who will need to make that shift include voters who go to Generations at Oakton Arms in Des Plaines, Solstice Senior Living in Palatine, Church Creek Senior Living in Arlington Heights and Brookdale Senior Living in Des Plaines.

Voters who typically use the Lutheran Home seniors complex in Arlington Heights must switch to Patton Elementary School, also in the village at 1616 N. Patton Ave.

In all, 1,003 voters are registered to the shifted polling places, according to the clerk.