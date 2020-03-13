Chicago archdiocese suspends public Mass

The Chicago Archdiocese is canceling public celebration of Mass after Saturday, according to a news release from Cardinal Blase Cupich.

The decision was based on local public health department recommendations to limit gatherings of 250 people or more. The Archdiocese oversees parishes in Cook and Lake counties.

No date was given by Cupich or local Catholic officials when public Mass will resume as Christianity's holiest week approaches, beginning with Palm Sunday on April 5 and culminating with Easter on April 12.

"While public Mass will be suspended beginning Saturday evening, archdiocesan churches should remain open for private prayer during a time frame best determined by each pastor," a news release from Cupich stated.

Mass is the primary act of worship in the Catholic faith, especially during Lent, the solemn six-week period of fasting and penitence leading up to Easter. Catholics generally are required to participate in weekly Mass.

Weddings and other events scheduled for Saturday will still be allowed, but the fates of other scheduled events in the near future is uncertain.

The Rev. Matt Foley, the lead pastor at St. James Parish in Arlington Heights, said the church will begin broadcasting one weekend Mass and a daily liturgy. A link to those broadcasts is available at the church's website, stjamesah.org, per Cupich's suggestion. Other information about church activities are also available at the website, he added.

"Our maintenance staff will continue to ensure that public areas on our campus are thoroughly cleaned," Foley said. "We ask that you continue to pray for the health and well-being of people throughout the world."

In a statement on its website, the Rockford Diocese wrote that it will be releasing a statement shortly. Kane and McHenry counties are in the Rockford Diocese.

The Joliet Diocese, which includes DuPage and Will counties, has not yet responded to a request for comment.