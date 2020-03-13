Algonquin library cancels programming, increases cleaning efforts

The Algonquin Area Public Library is halting all programming through the end of March in response to a recommendation for social distancing to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Meetings, events, programs and any other public gatherings at the main library on Harnish Drive and the Eastgate branch, have been canceled, according to a notice from library leaders.

Both library locations will remain open, though officials warn the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 illness are "evolving quickly." Patrons are asked to check the website, aapld.org, and social media pages for updates.

Additionally, library leaders say the number of public seats and computers have been reduced and rearranged in the buildings. The library also has increased cleaning efforts and removed all toys and high-touch manipulations from public areas.