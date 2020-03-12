Waukegan parks programs, facilities closed
Updated 3/12/2020 3:57 PM
Waukegan Park District officials announced Thursday that all programs have been canceled and facilities, including the Field House Sports, Fitness & Aquatics Center and Bonnie Brook Golf Course, Dining and Banquets, will remain closed through Tuesday, March 17. At that time, officials said, they will re-evaluate the situation and inform the community of any decisions.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.