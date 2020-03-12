Pritzker: Postpone all large gatherings, schools to stay open; at least 2 new suburban cases

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker again provided an update on the status of COVID-19 cases in the state along with other officials during his daily press conference on the health crisis Thursday. Associated Press file photo, March 2020

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued new guidelines around large gatherings in public spaces as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state climbs to 32.

As ABC 7 Chicago reported: Pritzker recommended Thursday that all public gatherings and community events that are expected to attract 250 people or more be canceled or postponed. The recommendation aligns with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The governor also mandated that events of 1,000 or more people be canceled or postponed immediately.

The actions come as Illinois health officials announced seven more individuals have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 32.

In Chicago, a woman in her 40s and a child are among the new cases announced Thursday. Two women in their 70s and a man in his 50s were also confirmed in Cook County.

Illinois health officials also announced two new cases outside of Cook County: a Kane County man in his 70s and a McHenry County man in his 60s.

Pritzker said the state is not closing schools but will be monitoring the situation with them.

Meanwhile, as other media reported, "one of my most important duties as governors is to make sure elections proceed as planned," Pritzker said.

So he said the state's primary election will go on as planned Tuesday, but he is allowing mail-in deadline to be extended past today.

He said he also talked with all Chicago sports teams and they've agreed either to postpone or play without fans until May 1.

ABC 7 reported: The Illinois Department of Public Health said roughly 29% of the state's COVID-19 cases are travel-related and 44% stem from contact with a coronavirus patient. The remaining cases don't have a clear connection and could be the result of community spread, officials said.

The CDC at this time is not recommending the blanket closure of workplaces, schools and churches, but is advising those organizations take steps to contain the spread of the virus, including canceling non-essential events.