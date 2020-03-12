Feder: Coronavirus concerns sending newsroom staffers home
Updated 3/12/2020 6:41 AM
The coronavirus story became personal for multiple media organizations Wednesday after an unidentified employee of the Prudential Building tested positive for COVID-19, Robert Feder writes.
The two-tower downtown complex houses Tribune Publishing (including the Chicago Tribune), Hubbard Radio Chicago and Entercom Chicago, all of which encouraged employees to work from home if possible.
Elsewhere a growing number of Chicago area journalists also began working remotely, including much of the staff of Crain's Chicago Business.
As a precautionary test on Thursday, virtually the entire editorial department of the Sun-Times will remain off site too.
Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.
