Feder: Coronavirus concerns sending newsroom staffers home

The coronavirus story became personal for multiple media organizations Wednesday after an unidentified employee of the Prudential Building tested positive for COVID-19, Robert Feder writes.

The two-tower downtown complex houses Tribune Publishing (including the Chicago Tribune), Hubbard Radio Chicago and Entercom Chicago, all of which encouraged employees to work from home if possible.

Elsewhere a growing number of Chicago area journalists also began working remotely, including much of the staff of Crain's Chicago Business.

As a precautionary test on Thursday, virtually the entire editorial department of the Sun-Times will remain off site too.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.