Elmhurst D205 suspends all after-school activities

Elmhurst Unit District 205 has suspended all after-school activities until further notice, Superintendent David Moyer said Thursday in a letter to parents.

There have been no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in the district, but Moyer said the district must use an abundance of caution to limit the spread of the illness.

In addition, he said, all activities involving outside individuals in district facilities and activities involving students going out of Elmhurst schools, all off-campus field trips and outside facility rentals, are canceled. All after-school meetings are canceled as well.

The status of the March 17 school board meeting will be evaluated and announced at a later time.

Those with questions are being asked to email info@elmhurst205.org.