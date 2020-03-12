Elgin fire department cancels promotion ceremony
Updated 3/12/2020 3:50 PM
As a precaution to the evolving new coronavirus outbreak, an Elgin Fire Department promotion ceremony open to the public Thursday afternoon was canceled, city officials said.
A private ceremony was to take place instead for those being promoted and their families.
Interim Fire Chief Robb Cagann is taking the position of fire chief, Battalion Chief Dan Rink was promoted to assistant fire chief, Captain Joe VanDorpe was promoted to battalion chief, Lt. Joe Marella was promoted to captain, and firefighter/paramedic Brian Domaracki was promoted to lieutenant.
