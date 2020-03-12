Districts 203, 204 cancel large gatherings, implement precautions

There are no reported cases of COVID-19 in Naperville Unit District 203 or Indian Prairie Unit District 204, but the districts, in conjunction with the DuPage County Health Department, are taking several preventive measures to help reduce the spread of illness in the community.

Both districts are canceling the following until further notice: domestic trips, school trips, field trips and outside speakers.

District 203 also is canceling all volunteers or visitors to classrooms, and District 204 also is canceling all international trips, all STEPS program job sites, all staff travel for work-related conferences and all building rentals effective Friday, except the YMCA's Safe n' Sound program.

The districts are allowing athletic practices or competitions without spectators to continue as planned and are not calling off classes.

Both districts say they will close schools for a minimum of 24 hours if a case of COVID-19 is confirmed among their population. The closure would allow for cleaning and disinfection to reduce vulnerability and risk to students.

Indian Prairie Unit District 204 said gyms at 19 schools and a multipurpose room at one school are set to be used as polling places Tuesday for the primary election.

"By law, we do not have the option to cancel this activity," the district said in an email sent to parents.

To prepare the 20 buildings for student and staff use on Wednesday, the district plans to restrict voter entry to one doorway with no access to classrooms and disinfect the polling areas once the buildings are empty Tuesday night.

For details about coronavirus response in District 203, visit https://www.naperville203.org/ and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)" under "Quick Links." For details about the response in District 204, visit www.ipsd.org/covid19.