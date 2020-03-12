Arlington Heights library cancels programing
Updated 3/12/2020 10:48 AM
The Arlington Heights Memorial Library has canceled all programs from March 12 through 26 given recommendations for social distancing as a safeguard to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, officials said.
However, the library remains open and the bookmobile is in service.
Library officials said their facilities team and cleaning services have increased the frequency of surface disinfection throughout the building, while additional hand sanitizing stations with sanitizing gel, tissues and gloves have been placed throughout the facility.
They said they are monitoring news of the coronavirus spread locally and are prepared with a set of responses, including modifying services, to be implemented as needed.
