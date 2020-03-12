Arlington Heights library cancels programing

The Arlington Heights Memorial Library canceled its programming for the next two weeks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Daily Herald File Photo

The Arlington Heights Memorial Library has canceled all programs from March 12 through 26 given recommendations for social distancing as a safeguard to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, officials said.

However, the library remains open and the bookmobile is in service.

Library officials said their facilities team and cleaning services have increased the frequency of surface disinfection throughout the building, while additional hand sanitizing stations with sanitizing gel, tissues and gloves have been placed throughout the facility.

They said they are monitoring news of the coronavirus spread locally and are prepared with a set of responses, including modifying services, to be implemented as needed.