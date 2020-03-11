 

U of I, ISU, DePaul, Northwestern to suspend in-person classes

 
By Matthew Hendrickson and Nader Issa
Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 3/11/2020 10:04 PM

The University of Illinois, Illinois State University, DePaul and Northwestern on Wednesday all announced plans to suspend in-person classes amid concerns about the coronavirus.

The schools joined a wave of universities and colleges across the country -- including Notre Dame and the University of Wisconsin -- that announced they would halt face-to-face instruction.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

