Two more coronavirus patients receiving treatment from Northwest Community Healthcare

Arlington Heights-based Northwest Community Healthcare is treating two more patients who have tested positive for novel coronavirus -- one of whom is in isolation at Northwest Community Hospital while the other is quarantined at home.

Neither of the new patients are related to previous coronavirus patients treated by Northwest Community Healthcare they are not connected to each other, officials said.

Both infections appear to be travel-related, they added.

While the Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed both new cases, their tests remain to be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Due to patient privacy rights, no further information can be released about the two new cases, NCH officials said.

Northwest Community Healthcare's top priority remains keeping their patients, staff and the community safe while continuing to follow CDC protocols and working closely with all relevant public health departments, officials said.

Officials are working on identifying and actively monitoring people who were in contact with the two new patients in order to reduce the risk of further transmission.